Man's kidney donation saves brother's life despite not being a match

Days away from Thanksgiving, one family has something to be extra thankful for this holiday season.

Thanks to the generosity of his brother, one man got a life-saving organ transplant - despite not being a match.

Two brothers, one kidney

"My brother, since he has been about five years old, has been in and out of the hospital. He has a disease that kills kidneys every time he gets one," said Matthew Dantoose.

Dantoose didn't think twice about donating his kidney to his brother, Michael, but despite his willingness he wasn't a match.

Matthew Dantoose then chose to donate his kidney to a stranger states away through the Kidney Paired Donation Program, so his brother could receive one in turn.

"As long as he got a kidney, it didn't matter if it was mine or someone elses as long as he got one. It's good that there is another family that are doing the same thing." Matthew Dantoose

As Michael and Matthew were undergoing their surgeries here at Baystate Medical Center, seven others were taking place across the country through this program.

"Two people end up getting a gift and giving a gift," said Donna Feinstein with Baystate.

Feinstein explained how important living donation is to people like Michael.

"It is giving the unique gift of life to someone else who is on dialysis or who desperately need a kidney for survival," Feinstein noted.

As Matthew prepares to be discharged from the hospital, another person is waking up with a new chance at life thanks to his life saving gift. He encouraged anyone interested to learn more about what it means to be a living donor:

"If it's something that's not going to hurt or affect my quality of life but could drastically help someone else, I don't see why you wouldn't do it," Matthew Dantoose added.

