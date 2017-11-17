Animal cruelty charges to be filed after dogs found neglected

Western Mass News has learned that animal cruelty charges will be filed in the case of over a dozen dogs found severely neglected inside a Holyoke home.

Police said that a complaint was filed against the owner of the dogs as staff at the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center try to nurse the dogs back to health.

Fifteen dogs were found Thursday inside a Holyoke home. One, unfortunately, didn't make it.

Police told us today that animal cruelty charges have been filed, but we haven't been able to track down the owner of the home.

The precious pups are getting nursed back to health at TJO.

Just one day ago, the 14 dogs were taken out of 81 Newton Street in Holyoke, tired and very sick.

"It's always very emotional and tough be involved in something like this," said Pam Peebles, TJO's executive director.

Of the 15 rescued out of the home, one, sadly, didn't make it, but for the other 14, they're getting the treatment and care they need to hopefully make a full recovery.

>> CLICK HERE to see more pictures of the dogs.

"Today, they are doing remarkably well. There's three that we still consider guarded condition, but they'll be getting some blood work today. Most of them were anemic from fleas and the level of dehydration in a lot of them was pretty bad," Peebles added.

Western Mass News has learned from Holyoke Police that a complaint was filed against the owner of the dogs for animal cruelty.

A sign on the door of 81 Newton Street said that the home is condemned by the Holyoke Board of Health.

We have not been able to track down who exactly lives in the home, but pictures sent to Western Mass News show what it was like inside when the board of health condemned it.

The board of health told us they are considering this a hoarding situation.

"They're pretty nice little dogs and they're appreciating the cozy comfies from the volunteers and we really feel optimistic about every one of them," Peebles noted.

TJO said that because the dogs came in so sick, they've been getting treatments for the last day to remove fleas and parasites, but over the weekend, they'll be getting baths and more love on their road to recovery.

As horrible as animal cruelty cases are, TJO said that they vary in every situation.

"Sometimes, it's mental illness. Sometimes, extreme poverty or domestic violence, sometimes drug addiction or drug abuse. There's a number of bad factors that the humans are already battling with and it's horrific they bring animals into it, but these folks need help from the outside," Peebles explained.

The dogs still have a long road to full recovery, but TJO said that some may be ready for full adoption by next week at the very earliest.

They understand there will be a lot of interest, but they urge you to come down and fill out an application form if you're interested.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.