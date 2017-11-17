10 Towns in 10 Days: Ware

It's our last day of 10 Towns in 10 Days where we visit local communities and learning about what makes each town special.

We're finding hidden gems and giving back by donating to a charity in the town.

"People come to live or visit Ware to take advantage of the hidden jewels. The Quabbin, great scenery, great fishing, great walking. Recognizing it as that is kind of our niche, Ware can attract people to the outdoors and they can enjoy themselves," said Ware Town Manager Stuart Beckley

In the far east corner of Hampshire County, the town of Ware has a history dating back to the early 1700s. A wealthy business owner from Boston named Jonathan Reed fell in love with the land that would become Ware.

"He decided to buy it for two cents an acre. He did have a dream of building an English manor, but that dream never materialized," said Cindy Labombard.

As was the case with many New England towns, the meeting house became the hub of growth for Ware.

The Ware Meeting House served as a church and its first town hall.

The town has changed over recent years.

"Main Street was our pride and joy. Every town in the surrounding area came on Friday nights, dressed up...shoes, groceries. It was a lovely Main Street. It really was quite an event to come to Ware," said Polli McCrystal with the Ware Historical Society.

The previously vacant mills are beginning to have a new energy in them.

"We have a couple of mills that are operating and others are expanding. We have new mill owners that are interested in restoring and bringing the industry back. We have a few vacant buildings that have new owners that are going to come in and restore them and put shops in with housing on the second floor. A really good core on main street," Beckley added.

For an out-of-this-world bite to eat, visit Astronaut Pizza.

"The ingredients we use our as fresh as we can get them. The dough is made daily. My mother is here, been with me the whole time," said Nick Karanikis with George's Astronaut Pizza.

Since 1976, Astronaut Pizza has been pleasing customers.

"The customers have been great all these years. The town has changed a lot but the customers. Many of them are still the same, some new ones, parents bringing their kids, then the kids grow up and they bring their kids. We've seen a lot of them over the years." Karanikis added.

One of the groups who have changed the town for the better is Workshop 13. Located at 13 Church Street, the church is now home to a multi-use community art space.

The group offers a wide range of things, including art classes in several different mediums, music, and open mic nights.

Western Mass News wanted to support their mission by presenting them with a check - on behalf of Western Mass News, Big Y, and Diamond RV - for $500.

Workshop 13 does have an open mic night planned tonight at 7 p.m. for a $5 donation.

