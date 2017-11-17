Portion of Route 9 in Hadley reopened following crash

A portion of a busy Hadley roadway was closed tonightdue to a crash.

Hadley Police said that around 5:15 p.m. Friday, a car crashed into a utility pole on Russell Street (Route 9).

Route 9 was closed between Middle Street and West Street.

The driver was injured in the crash. The extent of injuries was not immediately known.

Eversource crews responded to the scene to repair the pole and wires.

