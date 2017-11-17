Westfield Police search for suspect that stole from donation jar

Westfield Police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying the a male who was caught on surveillance footage stealing money out of a Boy's and Girl's Club donation container at the Mobil gas station on Elm Street.
The incident took place on Wednesday morning at around 3:49am.
Anyone with any information on the subject in question is asked to contact the Westfield Police Facebook page, or email Detective Cekovsky at a.cekovsky@cityofwestfield.org or call 413-642-9386.
Information attributed will remain confidential.
