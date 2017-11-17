Police: SUV retrieved from Lake Warner stolen out of Chicopee

Hadley police recovered a stolen white SUV out of Lake Warner Thursday evening.

Sgt. Hartwright with the Hadley Police Department told Western Mass News the SUV was stolen out of Chicopee and was returned to its owner on Saturday.

It took several crews to pull the vehicle out of the lake around 5:30 p.m., including a tow truck and members of the Amherst Fire Department.

Luckily, no one was in the vehicle. Further information was not provided as the matter is under investigation by Chicopee police.

