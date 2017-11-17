Police: SUV retrieved from Lake Warner stolen out of Chicopee

Hadley police recovered a stolen white SUV out of Lake Warner Thursday evening.

Officer Mike Wilk with the Chicopee Police Department told Western Mass News the SUV was stolen while it was running in a driveway on Newbury Street around 6:15 p.m.

Chicopee police took the report and placed a "be on the lookout" to surrounding police departments.

Forty minutes after issuing the 'BOLO', the SUV was found submerged in Lake Warner by Hadley police.

It took several crews to pull the vehicle out of the lake, including a tow truck and members of the Amherst Fire Department.

Wilk said at this time there aren't any suspects and the matter is under investigation.

Chicopee police would like to recommend to residents that while warming up your car you should have a spare key and keep the doors locked.

