King Street reopened following motorvehicle rollover in Northamp - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

King Street reopened following motorvehicle rollover in Northampton

Posted: Updated:
(file photo) (file photo)
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Northampton Police had a portion of King Street blocked for a motorvehicle accident around 7pm tonight.

King St. was blocked from Barrett Street and Damon Road following a motorvehicle rollover.

The accident involved two vehicles and was caused after one of the drivers suffered a medical issue.

Both parties involved were sent to Cooley Dickinson Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.