King Street reopened following motorvehicle rollover in Northampton

Northampton Police had a portion of King Street blocked for a motorvehicle accident around 7pm tonight.
King St. was blocked from Barrett Street and Damon Road following a motorvehicle rollover.
The accident involved two vehicles and was caused after one of the drivers suffered a medical issue.
Both parties involved were sent to Cooley Dickinson Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
