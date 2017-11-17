King Street reopened following motorvehicle rollover in Northampton

Northampton Police had a portion of King Street blocked for a motorvehicle accident around 7pm tonight.

King St. was blocked from Barrett Street and Damon Road following a motorvehicle rollover.

The accident involved two vehicles and was caused after one of the drivers suffered a medical issue.

Both parties involved were sent to Cooley Dickinson Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

