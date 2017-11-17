Cultivating compassion and wisdom through meditation

No matter who you are or what you do or how old you are, there is stress in your everyday life. Many people are turning to meditation to help cope with stress and release tension that come from a cluttered mind. Insight meditation is practiced at the Insight Meditation Center of Pioneer Valley in Easthampton. It's also known as mindfulness meditation. "Mindfulness has been described as bringing a nonjudgmental awareness to the present moment as it arises," says Theresa Vincent, who practices at the center.

So does Carolyn Zaikowski, who adds, "This process of learning how to not be so reactive, you know be responsive and taking time instead of being knee jerked reactive with emotional states or with my thoughts or my opinions or my judgments."

Mindfulness meditation is just one of many types of meditation. "There's also like a focusing meditation where you really focus on one thing. It can be a candle, it could be your breath, it could be a mantra,” says Joyce Genet, the director the Insight Meditation Center. She started meditating not long after her triplets were born, adding, “Every age and stage is really intense for me, for us and then it's gone. And so I just wanted to be present for that, I just wanted to be there for my kids and feel that connection to not take any of those moments for granted.”

Joyce, Carolyn, Theresa and practice leader Hal Fales say practicing mindfulness meditation helps them enjoy whatever they do in their lives more fully and happily and in the moment. Hal adds, “"Practice means, how do you bring meditation into your life? How do you bring mindfulness, awareness into your life?"

Carolyn says meditation unfolds in ways she couldn’t have ever predicted, “And it's changed my life in very subtle ways so I would have never have noticed it in the moment or if I had just given up.”

Theresa says a big part of mindfulness to her is actually about unhooking or unbinding from our habits, “So this habit of tightening up, and so in my practice or when I practice formally and I pay attention to what's arising in the body, that helps me in my everyday life.”

Many people may consider meditation, but are concerned they don't have the time. Joyce says time shouldn’t be an issue, “You don't have to sit down and meditate for 45 minutes for it to be beneficial. There was basically a time where I had a cup of tea for 5 minutes when I got my kids on the bus and that was perfect for that time."

You can practice meditation anywhere, not just on a cushion or chair. All agree that there's something very different and beneficial about meditating with others. Joyce says there’s an energy, “There's a spirit you can feel when you're in a room of mediators.”

Joyce says the most important thing is to not give up. That every sitting will be different. And if one form of meditation doesn't seem to be working for you, try another.

Everyone is welcome at the Insight Meditation Center of Pioneer Valley. The center in the Eastworks building in Easthampton offers courses, sittings, retreats and study groups.

To learn more about the Meditation Center of Pioneer Valley, visit their website, www.InsightPV.org or call (413) 527-0388.