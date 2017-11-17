Kelly School in Holyoke host fundraiser for students arriving from Puerto Rico

Ever since Hurricane Maria hit, Holyoke Public Schools have been accepting students from Puerto Rico.

Tonight, those students got a chance to participate in a fundraiser to give back to other Hurricane Maria victims.

Students put together performances at the Kelly School to raise money for schools back in Puerto Rico.

Organizers said it’s not only a great cause, but it’s a coping mechanism for those who lost so much in the hurricane.

“It’s very emotional. We’ve been crying since this has all happened. We have a lot of students from Puerto Rico-- it helps them cope.”

Hurricane Maria ripped through Puerto Rico back in September. Many families lost their homes and students were without schools.

That’s where Holyoke Public Schools stepped in and have been accepting students from Puerto Rico.

According to the Holyoke superintendent, there are 100 students from Puerto Rico in the Holyoke Public School system and about 30 of them are at the Kelly School.

“The adjustment is something very difficult for them, but they have great friends, teachers speak the language, also providing meetings next week for parents so they have resources, so we have a lot of support for them,” said Principal Vargas.

Students put on performances at the Kelly School tonight to raise money for schools in Puerto Rico to help buy school related items like backpacks and pencils.

The performance was also a way to show support to each other.

“As you can see, we have many students who just arrived who are part of the event, so we want to make sure they feel like they are a part of the Kelley family.”

Because in the wake of tragedy, support can go a long way.

Springfield Public Schools have also been accepting students.

A Springfield Public Schools spokesperson told Western Mass News that two weeks ago they had 100 students and now they have about 300.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.