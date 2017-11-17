Holyoke Police make arrest in animal cruelty case

Holyoke Police arrested and charged a man today in connection with an "animal cruelty" case at 81 Newton Street.

Detectives arrested Holyoke man Julio Rivera, age 49, and charged him with 17 counts of cruelty to animals, one count for each of the dogs discovered in that apartment on Thursday.

One of the dogs was deceased and the remainder are now being treated and cared for at The Thomas J. O’Conner Animal Shelter.

Rivera will be arraigned on Monday, November 20, 2017 in Holyoke District Court.

