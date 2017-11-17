Gunshot victim found outside Moriarty's Pub in Springfield

Springfield Police responded to Moriarty's Pub on Liberty Street Friday night around 10:30 p.m. for a gunshot victim.

The victim was found outside an alley and found conscious. Saturday morning police confirmed with Western Mass News that he was expected to survive.

The victim who was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment, has not been cooperative with police as they investigate this shooting.

No arrests have been reported in connection.

If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.

