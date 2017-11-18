Two people rescued after vehicle crashes on Orange St. in Springfield

Firefighters rescued two people from a vehicle early Saturday morning after it crashed on Orange Street in Springfield.

Dennis Leger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, tells Western Mass News they were called to the scene just after 3 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they had to use the 'Jaws of Life' for two female passengers who could not get out of the Toyota.

Luckily..."non-life threatening injuries," noted Leger.

The single-motor vehicle crashed happened at 273 Orange St. Police were also called to the scene.

Further details weren't released.

