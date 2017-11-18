Western Mass Brews: Drunken Rabbit Brewing in South Hadley

That is the sound of beer being made at Drunken Rabbit Brewing.

Owners Dave Smith Jr. and Bruno Coelho, who is also the brewer, have some solid beer making experience.

After tying for first place in the Worthy brewing competition the two decided to take a leap and open a place of their own.

“They say I wish I tried you know what do you have to lose you're better off giving a try and failing then never trying at all,” says Dave Smith Jr.

“You can learn from failure you can't learn from regret so here we are,” says Bruno Coelho.

As for the name the two say it comes from either a rabbit recipe involving a heavy amount of wine or an illusion to hunting rabbits.

"Hence the Drunken rabbit we hope we aren't just running in circles here we are hoping to make beers that will transcend what people think about beer and really open their minds and palates with new flavors and new ways to perceive it,” says Bruno Coelho.

The 14 taps will soon serve up several styles. Bruno says they are looking into brewing a sour, an IPA possibly imperials. There are also plans to start a program in the New Year where their beers can age in barrels. When we stopped by a milk stout was in the process of being created.

The space located on New Ludlow road is complete with an outdoor patio, that will come in handy after the winter months.

“We wanted it to flow with the industrial theme but we didn't want it to be cold looking a steel so we wanted to warm it up with wood,” says Dave Smith Jr.



Bruno’s wife Cindy Coelho helped create a Kickstarter where folks can sign up for the mug club.

“You get some free stuff T shirts cups and things like that and you get extra beer with every pour. That's a yearly thing,” says Cindy Coelho.

There are plans to partner with several local trucks like Murphy’s, which Bruno says could bring about a brunch menu and beer based dishes. The two say that the space has been possible through hard work and support from their families and friends.

“Come and enjoy taste the beer if you don't like one try the others. There is a beer for everybody. Certainly Bruno makes the best beer I ever tasted,” says Yeraldina Estrella, Dave’s girlfriend.

The indoor tasting room is complete with a projection screen, foosball table and lots of places to sit.

“Where someone comes into our home we want to make sure they leave happy if they don't like this beer it's on the house by the time they leave we'll find something they enjoy,” says Dave Smith Jr.

“It's a brewery it's about the beer but it's the atmosphere come in sit on the couch watch tv play some board games but the phones down. Connect, become people again,” says Bruno Coelho.

The brewery opens the first weekend in December. Their hours are as follows:

Friday December 1st 3:30 p.m. -9:00 p.m.

Saturday December 2nd 12:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Sunday December 3rd 11:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

