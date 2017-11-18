Wind Advisory in effect for all of Western Massachusetts Sunday

A Wind Advisory has been posted for all of Western Massachusetts. For Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties the advisory is in effect from noon until 10 pm and for Berkshire county the advisory is in effect from 6 am until 6 pm. Winds could gust over 45 mph tomorrow which could lead to tree limbs coming down as well as scattered power outages.

Windy and rainy tonight across southern New England ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures will rise through the 40s overnight and into the lower 50s by morning. Rain continues through early Sunday morning with the passage of the front and many will see a half inch to inch of rain in total. Rain ends early Sunday and winds shift northwest, ushering in colder, drier air. Northwest wind gusts may get into the 40-45 mph range at times Sunday and we stay very blustery for Monday as well behind the departing low.

Temperatures will get chilly Sunday, falling into the 40s in the afternoon and 30s by the evening. Wind chills likely get into the teens at least for Sunday night. Monday will be a cold, blustery, dry day with highs only nearing 40 and wind chills likely in the 20s.

High pressure will bring in lighter wind and warmer temps for Tuesday, then a cold front comes in by early Wednesday with a slight chance for a shower. The forecast is looking dry for the most part with some patchy clouds for travel Wednesday across the Northeast. We get cooler for Thanksgiving with highs near 40, a light breeze and some sunshine. Another system with a potential for rain and snow showers moves through over the weekend.

