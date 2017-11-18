FD: AC unit caught fire on roof of downtown Springfield building

Fire crews contained an air conditioning unit that caught fire on top of 101 State Street in downtown Springfield Saturday night.

Denis Leger with the Springfield Fire Department told Western Mass News the fire was quickly extinguished around 7:33 p.m.

Leger noted that building is commercially owned and luckily no one was hurt.

Springfield police shut down State and Main Street while fire crews were on-scene.

Water damage on the eighth floor resulted in $25,000 in damage.

