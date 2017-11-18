Holyoke peewee football hopes to play in national championship

A local youth football organization is asking for your help in hopes to play in a national championship game.

The third and fourth graders that play for Holyoke Youth Football have been undefeated for the last two years and have won back-to-back Suburban Amateur Football League Super Bowls.

This year, they’re asking for donations towards their dream to make it to New Jersey for the New England National Championship game.

Western Mass News spoke to head coach Joe Gleason who said he appreciates any help he can get to make dreams come true for these players.

“It’s more competition for them I think that’s what excites them the most. Anything will help, if people can reach out and help these kids achieve their dream. I mean, we would appreciate it so much,” he said.

If they make it to New Jersey, they’ll have a chance to play at the NFL Hall of Fame Field in Canton, Ohio.

Anyone who would like to make a donation can visit their GoFundMe page here. The team's goal is to raise $8,500.

