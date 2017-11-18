Crews respond to house fire in Chicopee

The Chicopee Fire Department remains on scene this morning after a fire broke out inside a home on Pine Street Saturday night.

Officer Mike Wilk with the Chicopee Police Department said they shut down the road between Sumner and Broadway Street while firefighters worked.

By Sunday morning, the Chicopee Fire Department had not reported any injuries and still had a truck at the home.

"Don't believe anyone was hurt. Keeping an eye on the building until daylight when they can examine it some more," the dispatcher explained to us.

The Chicopee Police Department reports the road has since been reopened.

Western Mass News was first on-scene at 116 Pine Street. We will continue to update this story once more information becomes available.

