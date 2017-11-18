Fire displaces 3 from multi-family home in Chicopee

Three people have been forced to find another place to stay after a fire broke out inside their multi-family home on Pine Street in Chicopee Saturday night.

The Chicopee Fire Department was called in at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday after a fire broke out inside the home. When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke pouring out of the house.

This was at 122-124 Pine Street and Western Mass News was first on-scene.

The fire which was located on the right side, on the first floor, spread into the walls and the attic area, the fire department reports.

Mutual aid came from Springfield, Holyoke, and Westover. The Red Cross was also on scene to assist.

Officer Mike Wilk with the Chicopee Police Department said they had to shut down the road between Sumner and Broadway Street while firefighters worked.

The Chicopee Fire Department remained on scene throughout the night and into the morning.

"Keeping an eye on the building until daylight when they can examine it some more," the dispatcher explained to Western Mass News early Sunday morning.

Deputy Chief, Daniel Dupre adds, "Damages are estimated at $90,000."

Luckily, no injuries were reported.

As to what caused the fire? That remains under investigation.

The State Fire Marshal's Office has been notified.

