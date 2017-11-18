Person stabbed multiple times in Springfield

Springfield police are investigating after someone was stabbed several times Saturday night.
Springfield police told Western Mass News this happened on Lionel Benoit Road around 9:15 p.m.
No word on the victim's condition at this time.
