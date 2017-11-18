Person stabbed multiple times in Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Person stabbed multiple times in Springfield

Posted: Updated:
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Springfield police are investigating after someone was stabbed several times Saturday night.

Springfield police told Western Mass News this happened on Lionel Benoit Road around 9:15 p.m.

No word on the victim's condition at this time.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 
 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.