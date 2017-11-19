Scattered power outages continue throughout western Mass.

Both Eversource and National Grid have been reporting power outages today for hours due to the wind that has knocked down trees, limbs, and wires. These are scattered outages throughout western Mass.

Western Mass News started seeing outages around 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning. At that time the Eversource Outage Map was reporting hundreds of customers without power. From Franklin county, to Hampshire county, Hampden county and into the Berkshires.

Some have been brief, others have lasted longer.

At the start, the hardest hit appeared to be Bernardston with more than half the community losing electricity. Greenfield had about 50 customers that had no power and in Whately and Agawam it was at about 60 each. However, there were a few other outages being reported including in Buckland, Ashfield, and Blandford.

At about that 9:45 a.m. time frame, the National Grid Outage Map showed 77 customers without power in Monson and 86 in Ware.

Western Mass News reached out to both electric companies for an update. They each said that the windy weather appeared to be what was causing the scattered outages.

As of about 11:45 a.m. the outages continued across all counties with the largest hit now being reported in Becket with 162 customers without power.

Both Eversource and National Grid have had crews out since this morning working to restore the various outages and we're told they will continue to monitor the situation.

In Hadley, the police department told us they had a couple of downed limbs that forced them to close River Drive for about 15 minutes until crews could clear the area.

Over in Ludlow, police there confirmed a utility pole on East Street caught fire..."insulator at the top burnt through," they told us. Luckily it wasn't an emergency, so they were able to clear the scene fairly quickly.

We did see an Eversource crew on scene when we arrived.

Sgt. Daniel Valadas also told us that they did have some power lines down due to the wind earlier, but that the situation was "nothing that was long-standing."

Then at around 1:30 p.m. Eversource was reporting a total of 750 customers without power across western Mass. The most being in Chesterfield with 38% of customers there without electricity. Their representative could not give us a time frame of when power would be restored to many of these communities.

At the same time, National Grid also continued to show a handful of power outages in Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire counties.

Western Mass News is continuing to closely monitor these outages today.

During the wet, rainy weather this morning State Police in Springfield reported they responded to a few accidents, but all were minor and cleared out fairly quickly. No word if the wet conditions contributed to these accidents though.

For your latest forecast from the Western Mass News 'First Warning Weather' team, click here.

Please note, a Wind Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts through tonight.

