Power restored to residents in Westhampton

Over 800 Eversource customers were without power in Westhampton Sunday night.

Winds of up to 50 mph has knocked out power to residents across western Massachusetts on Sunday.

A Spokesperson for Eversource told Western Mass News a single tree took down power lines on Main Road just before 5:30 p.m.

In order to get electricity back up, crews from Eversource had to shut power down to other customers, resulting in the large outage.

Power was restored to all residents around 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.