Power restored to residents in Westhampton - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Power restored to residents in Westhampton

Posted:
WESTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Over 800 Eversource customers were without power in Westhampton Sunday night.

Winds of up to 50 mph has knocked out power to residents across western Massachusetts on Sunday.

A Spokesperson for Eversource told Western Mass News a single tree took down power lines on Main Road just before 5:30 p.m. 

In order to get electricity back up, crews from Eversource had to shut power down to other customers, resulting in the large outage.

Power was restored to all residents around 7 p.m.

