Gusty winds and chilly temperatures expected tonight into tomorrow

The Wind Advisory that was in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties has been dropped. Gusty winds have led to some tree damage as well as scattered power outages throughout much of western Mass.

The cold front that brought the rain and the wind to the region continues to intensify as it moves away from the area. It will remain windy and chilly tonight into tomorrow before milder air moves in briefly on Tuesday.

Skies will become partly cloudy tonight and there is the slight chance for a snow shower, mainly in Berkshire county. Winds will remain rather active with sustained winds between 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph possible. Another blustery day is on tap for Monday with a blend of sunshine and clouds. Highs will only top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Wind gusts to 30 mph will make it feel colder.

High pressure will bring in lighter wind and warmer temps for Tuesday, then a cold front comes in by early Wednesday with a slight chance for a shower. The forecast is looking dry for the most part with some patchy clouds for travel Wednesday across the Northeast. We get cooler for Thanksgiving with highs near 40, a light breeze and some sunshine. Another system with a potential for rain and snow showers moves through over the weekend.

