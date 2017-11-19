Fuller Street reopens following downed trees and power lines

Strong wind gusts continue to knock down trees and power lines across western Massachusetts.

Scattered power outages have been reported all day Sunday, and a wind advisory remains in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties until 8 tonight.

At one point in Ludlow, police had to close Fuller Street and block off nearby roads while Eversource crews repair downed trees and power lines.

The Ludlow Police Department's Facebook page said the intersection of Nash Hill Road and West Street is closed at this time.

Those affected areas are now open, according to Ludlow police.

Eversource is reporting that 169 customers in Ludlow are without power.

Winds are picking up across our service area. If you need us, report outages by calling 1-800-592-2000 in Eastern Mass or 1-877-659-6326 in Western Mass or by going online at https://t.co/vY3EWhL3tc. Reminder: the bill pay option on our website is currently down for maintenance. — Eversource MA (@EversourceMA) November 19, 2017

No word on when the area will be reopened and when power will be restored.

