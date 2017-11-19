Fuller Street reopens following downed trees and power lines - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

TRAFFIC ALERT

Fuller Street reopens following downed trees and power lines

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Strong wind gusts continue to knock down trees and power lines across western Massachusetts.

Scattered power outages have been reported all day Sunday, and a wind advisory remains in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties until 8 tonight.

At one point in Ludlow, police had to close Fuller Street and block off nearby roads while Eversource crews repair downed trees and power lines.

The Ludlow Police Department's Facebook page said the intersection of Nash Hill Road and West Street is closed at this time.

Those affected areas are now open, according to Ludlow police. 

Eversource is reporting that 169 customers in Ludlow are without power. 

No word on when the area will be reopened and when power will be restored.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

