Major tenant coming to Union Station in Springfield

A big announcement will be made Monday morning regarding Union Station.

The brand-new transit hub will be getting a "major tenant", according to a press release sent to Western Mass News.

At 11 a.m. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will be accompanied by Congressman Richard Neal and Development Officer Kevin Kennedy for the important announcement.

Mayor Sarno believes that the re-opening of Union Station has brought a resurgence to the North End of the city.

