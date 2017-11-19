Monday at 11 p;m. on ABC40

The Pulse Nightclub, a country concert in Las Vegas, and most recently, a church service in a small Texas town.

in the wake of mass shootings, firearms come into focus, so Western Mass News dug into the laws in Massachusetts - specifically taking a look at legal gun ownership to see how many licensed firearms are in your city and town and if the numbers have gone up over time.

Lots of paperwork represents the license information for October of last year and October of this year.

In fact, 1 in 10 residents in Massachusetts are licensed to carry a firearm.

We took a look at Class A licenses, which are easily the most common type in the state. With that type of license, you can buy and possess all large and small capacity firearms, rifles, shotguns, and ammo.

It would also allow you to carry concealed handguns.

We did the math and found many communities in our area - both large and small - saw big gains in the number of Class A licenses

Monday at 11 p.m., you will hear from a local police department that saw one of those larger increases to find out more about the process to get a Class A license.

