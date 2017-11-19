Cause of Chicopee trailer fire under investigation

Chicopee firefighters discovered a fully-involved fire inside a trailer Sunday night.

Chicopee Fire Deputy Cross told Western Mass News crews responded to the trailer fire on 83 Montgomery Street around 7:15 p.m.

Firefighters determined the fire broke out in the back of the trailer.

Deputy Cross noted the fire was quickly extinguished, and luckily it didn't spread to any surrounding structures.

No one was hurt, but the trailer was completely destroyed. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.