A milder Tuesday, but cold returns for Thanksgiving

Winds have lightened quite a bit tonight and the overcast from the evening continues to diminish. Skies turn clear through dawn with temperatures falling into the middle and upper 20s with an occasional breeze.

Expect plenty of sunshine Tuesday across southern New England as high pressure dominates. The big story tomorrow will be the milder temperatures with highs climbing well into the 50s for many! The breeze will help make the day feel a bit cooler, but some upper 50s are possible in the lower valley Tuesday afternoon, which will feel pretty nice after the stretch of below-normal temperatures we’ve seen lately.

Our next cold front is on the way for Wednesday and clouds increase Tuesday evening. Temperatures will stay in the 30s-above freezing overnight with a continued, but lighter, southwest breeze. Rain showers arrive in the morning, cutting across the southern and eastern portions of our area. Very little rain is expected here in western Mass, but heavier rain is looking possible in eastern Mass and the Cape as low pressure rides along the cold front.

Showers head out to sea by the afternoon for all and a few mountain snow showers are possible later in the evening as colder air dives in from the northwest. It will be brisk and dry Wednesday night with temperatures tumbling into the upper teens by dawn!

Thanksgiving looks bright, but chilly with highs in the low 40s and a light breeze. Temps drop back to the low 20s for Black Friday morning, so bundle up for shopping and for the Parade of Big Balloons! Temps return to the mid-40s Friday with sun and a few clouds. We warm up a bit more for Saturday with increasing clouds ahead of our next front and a few showers are possible later in the day. Behind the front, Sunday will be blustery and colder, but dry with maybe a few flurries.

