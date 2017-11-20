Monte's March VIII underway to help those in need

A popular radio host is taking the fight against hunger into his own hands for the eighth straight year.

Monte Belmonte from 93.9 The River was joined by politicians and supporters for his march across the Pioneer Valley, hoping to raise money to feed those who struggle to get through each day.

If you've ever listened to The River on your morning ride to work or school, you may have heard Belmonte's voice, a long-time radio host who had a rather special show today.

He's teamed up with the Food Bank of Western Mass for the eighth straight year, as part of Monte's March across western Massachusetts, raising money to feed the hungry.

"I think that I've developed a relationship with my listeners and they want to hear how we are going to do today, so to broadcast the whole time, it keeps it top of the mind for people, and hopefully encourages them to donate," Belmonte explained.

Today started the two day, 43 mile walk from Springfield to Greenfield.

Belmonte pushes a shopping cart across western Massachusetts while live on the air, urging listeners to call in with donations.

"I like to think of it as a symbol of hunger. It's an empty shopping cart," Belmonte noted.

The group will be making nearly a dozen stops over the course of the march. State Senator Eric Lesser and Congressmen Jim McGovern and Richard Neal are among those showing support.

One hundred percent of the proceeds go to the Food Bank. For every dollar, a person gets three meals.

According to the Food Bank, last year's event raised more than $200,000. That pays for 600,000 meals and in these eight years marching, Belmonte has helped raise more than $600,000 in total.

The Food Bank's goal is to top $200,000 once again.

The first donation came before the first step today, showing how important it is to have food on the table for your children and your loved ones.

"As a mother, as a provider, you have to be able to feed your family. I think it's a worthwhile cause," said Valerie King-Jackson of Springfield.

King-Jackson was that first donor and told Western Mass News that there are plenty of hungry people in need. She has four children and 14 grandchildren and knows the value of helping when you can.

"My little bit, and everyone else's little bit, will add up to be a lot." King-Jackson noted.

If you would like to donate, you can call (888) 323-4673 or CLICK HERE

If you would like to make a donation in-person, you can catch up with Belmonte on Tuesday at these locations:

6 a.m. - Depart from Jim McGovern's Northampton District Office (94 Pleasant St., Northampton, Mass.)

9:15 a.m. - Downtown Amherst

10:30 a.m. - Amherst Survival Center (138 Sunderland Rd., Amherst, Mass.)

2 p.m. - Berkshire Brewing Company (12 Railroad St., South Deerfield, Mass.)

6 p.m. - Completion of Monte's March at Seymour, The Pub (5 Bank Row, Greenfield, Mass.)

