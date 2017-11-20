11-year-old girl hit by car in Springfield

An 11 year old girl was hit by a car Monday morning while walking to school in Springfield and now, police are investigating the incident.

The girl was in the crosswalk and the driver was cited by police.

That 11 year old girl is a student at UP Academy, the middle school near the 1300 block of Berkshire Avenue.

One lane of traffic stopped to let her cross, but the opposite lane of traffic did not and that's when she was struck by the vehicle.

The girl who was hit by a car in the crosswalk looked both ways and thought she was clear to go, but one driver didn't see her and hit her.

"She left in the ambulance thinking it was her fault and it wasn't her fault," said Maria Betancourt, a parent of an UP Academy student.

Betancourt came upon the scene after dropping her son off at UP Academy - the same school the victim attends. She immediately went to see if she could help. She said that the crosswalk has been a concern of her for years.

"I requested a crossing guard because I was walking up my son and I was very concerned although we are already on the side we didn't have to cross the street, but it's the concern of the other kids," Betancourt noted.

The school department is in charge of determining where a crossing guard is needed.

Springfield Public Schools told Western Mass News that students are not advised to cross at this intersection.

In a statement to Western Mass News, Superintendent Daniel Warwick said:

"There has been a crossing guard in place at the nearby intersection of Berkshire Avenue and Myrtle Street where students have been advised to cross. The location of the incident this morning is not designated for students to cross due to the dangerous curve. Transportation will be provided to those students residing between Fiberloid Street and Oak Street north of Berkshire Avenue and Berkshire Street to avoid future incidents."

Betancourt said that something has to be done.

"For the past five years I've been coming to the school, there's only one crossing guard at the beginning of the school. There's never been one here," Betancourt noted.

However, Betancourt said that the one thing she hopes people at home learn is to drive safely without distractions.

"It's not worth a life, speeding especially if my kids are walking," Betancourt said.

Betancourt says said that the girl was talking about wanting to see her grandmother on Thanksgiving and police said that she was conscious and alert when she was taken to Baystate to be checked out.

