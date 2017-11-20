Woman dead following crash in Orange

A Franklin County woman is dead following a weekend crash.

Orange Police said that around 8 p.m. Sunday, a call came in reporting a crash along Athol Road, just sound of Royalston Road in North Orange.

"The reporting party advised that the operator was trapped and he was unable to observe any signs of life," Orange Police said in a statement.

Emergency crews arrived and found that the driver - Kristina Ann Pickup, 30, of Orange - was dead from injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by Orange Police with assistance from the Mass. State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Scene Services.

