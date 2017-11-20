Holyoke man facing animal cruelty charges appears in court

A Holyoke man facing 17 counts of animal cruelty charges appeared in court on Monday.

Julio Rivera, 49, was arrested Friday after officers found over a dozen dogs living in deplorable conditions.

The good news is that the dogs are improving rapidly and could be up for adoption very soon.

Rivera had no comment leaving Holyoke District Court today. He pleaded not guilty to 17 counts of animal cruelty after officers found dogs severely malnourished and sick inside his home at 81 Newton Street.

Rivera's attorney told the judge his client had been in trouble with the law over a decade ago, but he has never violated a court order.

Rivera has been working at Ocean State Job Lot for 12 years and has eight children.

The judge ordered Rivera released on $5,000 personal surety. He's required to report to probation once a week and check-in with his attorney.

The dogs are still at the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield doing very well. They been given flea and parasite treatment and got baths all weekend.

"Our main concern is the well-being of these dogs, so they're here. We are taking good care of them, they're doing well. They seem to be social and happy," said Lori Swanson with TJO.

TJO told Western Mass News that it could take a bit for all of the adoption paperwork to be finished, but they're hoping the dogs can all make a full recovery.

"Right now, they're eating well, they're cleaned up, and they seem to be doing much better," Swanson added.

Rivera is expected back in court on January 25.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

