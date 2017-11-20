Former Patriots WR Terry Glenn killed in crash

DALLAS (AP) - Officials say former Cowboys receiver Terry Glenn has died following a one-vehicle rollover traffic accident near Dallas that left his fiancée slightly hurt.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office says Glenn died shortly before 1 a.m. Monday at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. The ex-Ohio State standout was 43.

Irving police are investigating the cause of the wreck at 12:18 a.m. on eastbound Highway 114. Police spokeswoman Chelsey Jones says Glenn, who lived in the Dallas area, was driving when the vehicle left the highway, struck a concrete barrier and rolled.

Glenn was ejected. Jones says his fiancée suffered minor injuries. Her name and further details weren't released.

In a statement, Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said:

"Terry was one of the most gifted receivers we have ever had. For so many Patriots fans, his rookie season will be remembered as one of the most impactful in franchise history. After a disappointing 6-10 finish in 1995, we drafted Terry seventh overall, and in his first year, he helped propel the Patriots to an AFC Championship and Super Bowl appearance. One of my favorite memories came when we hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in the divisional playoff game. It was my first home playoff game as an owner and just the second home playoff game in our history. It will always be remembered for the fog that filled Foxboro Stadium that day. Yet, on the first play from scrimmage, Drew Bledsoe threw a deep pass that disappeared in the fog and reappeared 53 yards downfield in Terry Glenn's hands. We scored on the next play and ended up winning 28-3. Our thoughts and prayers are with Terry's family, his former teammates and friends who mourn his loss."

Reaction of Glenn's passing has been circulating through social media, including from former Patriots teammates Drew Bledsoe, Scott Zolak, and Damien Woody, as well as The Hall at Patriot Place:

Man....#RIP to my former teammate Terry Glenn, who passed away this morning due to a car accident. Praying for his family — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) November 20, 2017

Awful news on Terry Glenn...most gifted receiver I've ever played with — Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) November 20, 2017

We cannot express our sadness for the loss of former Patriots WR Terry Glenn, who has reportedly died in a car accident. Our prayers go out to his family. Terry joined us at our SB pep rally in Houston last year and was working with foster children. RIP TG. — The Hall (@TheHall) November 20, 2017

A post shared by Drew Bledsoe (@drewbledsoe) on Nov 20, 2017 at 8:28am PST

Glenn played 12 seasons in the NFL, from 1996 to 2007, with the New England Patriots, the Green Bay Packers and the Cowboys.

