Lottery machine that sold winning Powerball ticket to head out on tour

It's a part of lottery history and now, you can have the chance to get an up-close look at the machine that printed the winning ticket for a record jackpot.

Mass. Lottery officials said Monday that the machine, which has since been affectionately named 'Lucky', will spend the next several weeks touring the Commonwealth in hopes of bringing some holiday joy.

Back in August, the machine - which had been in service at Pride on Montgomery Street in Chicopee - printed the Powerball ticket led to Mavis Wanczyk of Chicopee winning a $758 million jackpot.

As part of this tour, "visitors will have the opportunity to meet Lucky and take their photo with the budding celebrity at a selfie station complete with a holiday backdrop and handheld props," the lottery explained.

'Lucky' will be in western Massachusetts at the agency's Springfield regional office at 20 Fort Street from Monday, November 27 through Friday, December 1

Other stops include:

November 20-24 : New Bedford Regional Office, 200 Theodore H. Rice Boulevard (Closed Thanksgiving Day)

December 4-8 : Worcester Regional Office, 151 West Boylston Drive

December 11-15 : Woburn Regional Office, 11 Cummings Park

December 18-22 : Braintree Headquarters, 60 Columbian Street

Lottery officials noted that that $758 million jackpot was the largest jackpot ever won on a single ticket in U.S. lottery history.

