Peter Pan to move offices to Union Station

With the Union Station restoration completed earlier this year, real estate in the transportation hub has become a hot commodity.

Today, the Springfield Redevelopment Authority, Mayor Domenic Sarno, and Congressman Richard Neal unveiled Union Station's newest tenants: the offices of Peter Pan Bus Lines.

"We have a five year lease with options here," said Peter Pan CEO Peter Picknelly.

Making a concourse which sees thousands of people a day all the more busier.

"For tens of thousands of visitors, every single year, this is their first impression of our city and it's a beautiful first impression," Picknelly added.

Throughout the entire restoration process, businesses have been encouraged to apply for space at Union Station and with upwards of 35 percent of the commercial space still available, the city of Springfield is encouraging any business who's interested in filling those spaces to apply now.

Inside Union Station, businesses have already started popping up, like Subway, Dunkin Donuts, a convenience store, and kiosks built for travelers.

However, some of those same travelers told Western Mass News that they are looking to see the amenities increase in the future.

"A McDonalds or a Burger King," said Samia Pressley of Springfield

Mara Ortiz added, "Go to with my friends, be with my friends.

According to the city's chief development officer, Kevin Kennedy, that may be an option in the future as the station caters to a wide array of travelers.

"We will not be going overboard with retail. We have transportation, retail that fits the agenda, that fits the program. We do think there is room for food and beverage," Kennedy said.

Sarno added, "These coming into Union Station sends one hell of a message to businessmen and women in the area that this is a good place to be and that the city will work with you fairly."

City leaders said that an evolving pattern of travel and settlement back in the mid 1950s led to the eventual closure of Union Station in the 1970s, but that pattern is shifting back in favor of western Massachusetts.

"This Wednesday alone, we have 110 arrivals and departures from all over the northeast coming right into this building. We serve 100 cities in the northeast and I will tell you this building is second to none of any building that we operate into. We should all be very, very proud of this building and what this stands for, for our city," Picknelly added.

