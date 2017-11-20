Police warn of package thefts as holiday delivery season nears

This holiday season, a record number of packages are expected to be delivered to homes across the country.

However, a new report also shows a record number of those packages will be stolen.

It's already begun. Within the last week, reports have surfaced across the country of packages left on porches being stolen.

That has prompted local police departments to send out an early holiday safety warning.

This holiday season, UPS expects to deliver a record setting 750 million packages. The United States Postal Service expects to deliver about 850 million packages.

However, insurancequotes.com expects 24-million of those will be stolen.

"Obviously, as deliveries increase, opportunities increase also," said Hampden Police Chief Jeff Farnsworth.

Farnsworth told Western Mass News that his town has had it's fair share of porch thefts in the past and asks residents to have packages delivered anywhere but the front of their house.

"You can arrange with UPS and FedEx and everyone else to drop off at a location that's not on your front porch in plain view," Farnsworth noted.

Hampden's neighbors in Wilbraham are having issues as well. The police department there is already posting tips on their Facebook page:

When ordering a package:

Ask for a tracking number

If possible, schedule your delivery when you know you'll be home

Request a signature

Have your packages delivered somewhere else like your work

Have the item delivered to a brick and mortar retailer

Not possible? Amazon now offers Amazon Locker, a secure delivery location in many cities and towns offered through amazon.com.

Farnsworth also told Western Mass News that the fact that porch theft is making headlines is creating awareness - neighbors watching out for neighbors.

"Absolutely. A lot of it is awareness. When you raise awareness, the lightbulb will go on for some people and we'll start to get the calls," Farnsworth explained.

If you see something, a car or someone that's out of place, "call the police. If you see something, someone, call us," Farnsworth noted.

Farnsworth also said that home security cameras aren't a bad idea. A system can cost as little as $50 and he said that the video has helped his department and many others catch grinches who've tried to steal Christmas.

