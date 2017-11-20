One dead, one injured following Springfield fire

One person is dead following an afternoon fire in Springfield.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that firefighters responded to 99-101 Quincy Street Monday afternoon for that fire.

Heavy fire was seen coming from the third floor when crews arrived.

Leger noted that a woman on the third floor has died. Her identity has not yet been released.

Another woman was taken to the hospital for burns to the back of her feet and hands. Leger noted that her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

At least six people have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire caused approximately $100,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Springfield Fire and troopers assigned to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Western Mass News has a crew heading to the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.

