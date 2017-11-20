Three Southampton homes found with elevated lead in water

The Southampton Water Department has announced that elevated levels of lead were found in three homes during routine sampling.

They noted that those same three homes were found to be below levels of concern following a recent re-test, but they said that additional sampling will occur to address the situation.

The water department said to reduce exposure to lead, run your water for 15 to 30 seconds before using it, use cold water for cooking and preparing baby formula.

They also stress that boiling water will not reduce lead.

