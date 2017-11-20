West Springfield football heading to state championship

After months of practice and hours of extra workouts, the tickets are punched for the Massachusetts high school state football championships and two area teams are in.

For most teams, Thanksgiving day will be the last football game they play this season, but for West Springfield, it's the first weekend in December that they're looking forward to.

It's the MIAA state championships.

"This was one of the goals that we wanted to set and now, we're here," said senior Jonathan Lozada.

When the Terriers punched their ticket to the championship on Saturday, it was a dream come true. They were told their goal to make it to Gillette Stadium was a reach.

However, they believed and they worked - play after play, practice after practice.

Classes today were a bit of a blur. Teachers and friends were congratulating the players in the halls.

Many of them still floating on cloud nine.

"Some of our teammates were still shocked that we're going to Gillette Stadium because it's just such a big name That's where Tom Brady plays, that's where Peyton Manning has played," said senior Tylor Rocefort.

The state championship game isn't just played on any field. Its played on the field - Gillette Stadium - where Tom Brady and the five time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots play every Sunday.

However, for these kids, they've only ever seen it on TV, but playing on it in person? That's a dream come true.

"I've never been there. I've never been to a professional game, so going to Gillette for my first time and being able to play is gonna be something I hope to tell my kids one day," Rocefort added.

Many of the seniors on the dominant West Side football team have been playing together since fourth grade. They are more than teammates. They are family and they owe it all to their biggest fans.

"I think it all starts with our parents actually. They're our big supporters no matter what. I think we have the most fans for football moms and dads to come to a football game and scream louder sometimes then the other fans," Rocefort added.

The big game is on December 2 at Gillette Stadium and the Terriers will face off against the Dennis-Yarmouth Dolphins for the MIAA Division V championship.

The other western Massachusetts team to make the state finals is Hoosac Valley, who will play Millis in the Division VIII championship. According to the MIAA, the date and time of that game have yet to be announced.

