Police on-scene of crash on Worthington St. in Springfield

Emergency crews responded to a crash along Worthington Street in Springfield Monday evening.
That two-vehicle crash occurred around 5 p.m. Monday.
Our crew at the scene reports seeing two people being transported by ambulance.
Worthington Street is closed near Florida Street.
Western Mass News has a crew there and will have more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.