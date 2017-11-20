Police on-scene of crash on Worthington St. in Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Police on-scene of crash on Worthington St. in Springfield

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Emergency crews responded to a crash along Worthington Street in Springfield Monday evening.

That two-vehicle crash occurred around 5 p.m. Monday.

Our crew at the scene reports seeing two people being transported by ambulance.

Worthington Street is closed near Florida Street.

Western Mass News has a crew there and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

