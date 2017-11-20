Chicopee Police seeing increase in overdoses

The number of people who have died from overdosing on opioids in Massachusetts has dropped by 10 percent in the first nine months of this year, when compared to that time last year.

The state's Department of Public Health released those new numbers this month.

They also show that communities like Chicopee have had an increase that, based on population, is greater than a city like Springfield.

Taking a look at the latest public health department numbers, in the city of Chicopee, 20 people died of opioid overdoses in 2015, compared with 26 last year.

In August, 17,000 bags of heroin were seized by Chicopee Police.

However, to officers in the city, the fight against opioids in their neighborhoods is far from over.

"We have the Mass. Pike, we have I-91, 291, 391. We are at a crossroads and these drugs run right through," said Chicopee Police Michael Wilk.

1,470 lives were lost in the opioid crisis from the new year to September of this year.

While the number is lower than 2016, it's still higher than any previous one.

"These are family members, mothers, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles. It affects our whole community," Wilk added.

In those six months, men ages from 25 to 35 were most likely to overdose. That's why police said that they try to educate early.

"All three of our high schools have school resource officers and our two middle schools and they are also responsible for our elementary schools," Wilk added.

The narcotics unit of the department said that they focus on the dealers.

"You can't arrest everybody for this problem. That's not gonna make it go away. The big problem is the dealers," Wilk noted.

So far this year, Chicopee Police have responded to 109 overdose calls, involving all types of drug, but with programs in place in the schools, as well as a drug take-back box in the police station lobby, Wilk said that they want these recent numbers to go down.



"If you have a problem and you need help, you can always come to our lobby. We will get you medical help, get you to a hospital, get the process started before it's too late," Wilk said.

Again, if you have prescription medication - especially medicines like oxycontin - you can bring them to the lobby and drop them off in the box at Chicopee Police headquarters.

