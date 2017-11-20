Investigation continues into deadly West Springfield crash

There is new information tonight as Western Mass News investigates a crash that killed an 80-year-old man just over a week ago in West Springfield.

According to the Hampden County District Attorney's office, a driver veered off of Route 20 and crashed into the parking lot of Little George's Restaurant.

All day long, cars zoomed by us on Route 20 and while this particular crash remains under investigation, we wanted to know more about driving conditions here.

"For an older man, he was such a young, strong, vigorous guy. The way that he left this world was a terrible way to go," said Sen. Don Humason shortly after the crash last week.

Just days after the crash last week, Humason told Western Mass News about the community's mourning following the death of 80-year-old Nelson Dionne, who died at Baystate Medical Center following injuries sustained after a car struck him in this restaurant parking lot.

"There's a lot to say about this guy and he'll be missed greatly by all of us in our community," Humason noted.

Police said that the driver - 38-year-old Meghan Scahill - was traveling eastbound on Route 20, when she veered across the median and two westbound lanes into the parking lot of Little George's, striking six parked cars and the 80-year-old man.

"People kind of speed a lot," said Stephanie Rodriguez.

Frequent travelers of Route 20 told Western Mass News that the road is pretty dangerous.

We asked the West Springfield Police Department just how dangerous? We asked specifically about citations and accidents in the area of Little George's - on the stretch of Route 20 in West Springfield from the border of Westfield to Dewey Street.

They told us that in 2016, police issued 90 citations and so far, in 2017, they've issued 53 citations.

In 2016, police reported five accidents and so far in 2017, they've responded to nine.

However, drivers worry about more than just speeding.

"Speed is definitely a factor, but distractions inside the vehicles are one of the major things," said Brendan Cavanaugh of West Springfield.

As for now, the fatal crash at Little George's remains under investigation.

While the driver of the car has been charged with negligent operation, investigators are still piecing together what happened. They haven't yet determined whether speed may have played a role in the crash.

