Woman suffers critical injuries following pedestrian accident in Wilbraham

Wilbraham Police responded to the CIMA Restaurant on 2200 Boston Road tonight around 6:18pm following several calls about a woman that was struck by a vehicle.

Wilbraham Fire and Police responded.

An injured female was found on site, and it was determined that she was attempting to cross Boston Road from the north side of the roadway when she was struck by a vehicle heading westbound.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and was identified by police.

The female and the driver of the vehicle were transported to Baystate Medical Center, the female with critical injuries.

The west bound lane of Boston Road was closed down for approx. 35 minutes while the Wilbraham and Mass State Police investigated the accident scene.

This accident will be under investigation by both departments.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.