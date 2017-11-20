Holiday in the Park Sweepstakes - Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The HOLIDAY IN THE PARK SWEEPSTAKES begins at 5:00 PM Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on Wednesday, 11/22/2017, and ends at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, 11/29/17 (“Sweepstakes Entry Period”). Entries must be received by 5:00 PM on Wednesday, 11/29/17 to be eligible. Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned.

SPONSORS: Western Mass News/Meredith Corporation, 1300 Liberty St. Springfield MA 01104; Six Flags New England 1623 Main St. Agawam MA 01001

ENTRY: Go to www.facebook.com/westernmassnews, click on the “Win Cool Stuff!” tab, then click on the Holiday In The Park sweepstakes entry form. Complete and submit the entry form to register and receive one (1) entry.

BONUS ENTRY – OPTIONAL: Referred Individual Bonus Entry: After entering the sweepstakes, entrant will see a bonus entry screen with instructions for referring individuals (“Referred Individual”). Each time a Referred Individual submits an entry into the sweepstakes pursuant to such instructions during the Sweepstakes Period (e.g., by a referral URL) in a way that credits the referrer, subject to restrictions and any limitations of total number of entries described hereunder, entrant will receive two (2) Referred Entries into the sweepstakes (“Bonus Referred Entry”). A Bonus Referred Entry represents an additional entry into the sweepstakes (although additional entries other than a Bonus Referred Entry are not permitted other than as stated herein). All Referred Individuals who complete and submit an entry will be entered into the sweepstakes and treated as a regular entrant. Referred Individuals must abide by the Official Rules herein, including, but not limited to, eligibility restrictions. Limit one (1) Bonus Referred Entry per day, per person during the Sweepstakes Entry Period. REFERRAL OF INDIVIDUALS IS NOT A REQUIREMENT OR CONSIDERATION TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES.

Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices or by means which subvert the entry process will be void.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Inc. (“Facebook”).

LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address for the entirety of the sweepstakes period. Maximum of one (1) Bonus Referred Entry per day, per person. No group entries. Any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries or referred entries by using multiple/different email addresses, Facebook accounts, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsors, in their sole discretion.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Franklin, Hampshire or Hampden Counties, MA. in the Western Mass News viewing area who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry, are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Western Mass News within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: At approximately 5:05 PM E.T. on or about Wednesday, 11/29/17, Western Mass News will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Entry Period. Ten (10) randomly selected eligible winners will each receive two (2) tickets for admission to Holiday In The Park at Six Flags New England (1623 Main St, Agawam, MA 01001), valid until Monday, 12/31/17. Each of the ten (10) winners will also receive one (1) official Western Mass News/Holiday In The Park winter jacket (size Medium or Large, to be determined by Western Mass News). Total approximate retail value of prize: $250.00.

Potential winner(s) will be notified by e-mail at approximately 5:30 PM on Wednesday, 11/29/17, and must confirm eligibility and pick up prize redemption information during business hours at the Western Mass News office (1300 Liberty St. Springfield MA 01104) by 5:00 PM E.T., on Monday, 12/11/17. One (1) prize per household.

Sponsors will determine all elements of prizing in their sole discretion. Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ sole discretion. Prize(s) is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or service accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated Official Rules, or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession, and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize(s). Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.

ODDS of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsor and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, Sponsor reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsor believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how Western Mass News use the information you provide, see their privacy policy at http://www.westernmassnews.com/story/30079230/this-web-sites-privacy-policy. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

OTHER: Sponsors assume no responsibility for entries unable to be processed due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsors which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsors reserve the right to select winner(s) from among all eligible entries received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a

dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission to use winner's entry, name, hometown, voice, likeness, photograph, video and any statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner(s) may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity by 5:00 PM E.T. on Monday, 12/11/17. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize will be forfeited. If forfeited, prize will be awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. By participating and winning a prize, winner(s) release Sponsors, Facebook, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agencies and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U. S. federal, MA state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Taxes, if any, on prize(s) are the sole responsibility of the winner(s). For winners’ list, available after Friday, 12/29/17, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to Western Mass News Holiday In The Park Winners at the Western Mass News address above.

This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to the Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy of Aptivada before entering or participating in this promotion.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.