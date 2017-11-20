'Legal Line' on Western Mass News

Getting answers to legal questions can often be a long and complicated process. It can also be expensive.
Tonight, Western Mass News gave viewers the chance to speak with a lawyer for free.
Members from the Hampden County Bar Association were in the Western Mass News newsroom taking calls and answering questions until 6:30 p.m.
If you were not able to get through Monday night, you can contact the Hampden County Bar Association lawyer referral and information service at (413) 732-4648 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.