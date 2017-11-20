'Legal Line' on Western Mass News

Getting answers to legal questions can often be a long and complicated process. It can also be expensive.

Tonight, Western Mass News gave viewers the chance to speak with a lawyer for free.

Members from the Hampden County Bar Association were in the Western Mass News newsroom taking calls and answering questions until 6:30 p.m.

If you were not able to get through Monday night, you can contact the Hampden County Bar Association lawyer referral and information service at (413) 732-4648 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

