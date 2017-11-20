Legal gun ownership increases in Massachusetts

The pulse Night Club, a country concert in Las Vegas, and most recently a church service in a small Texas town.

In the wake of mass shootings, firearms come into focus.

So Western Mass News reporter Mary Cate Mannion dug into the laws here in Massachusetts, specifically taking a look at legal gun ownership to see how many licensed firearms are in your city and town and if the numbers have gone up over time.

This paperwork represents the license information for October of last year and October of this year.

In fact, 1 in 10 residents in Massachusetts are licensed to carry a firearm.

So we took a look at the process of one local department that saw an increase of 200 permits during that time span, and asked you at home what you think about the increases in many towns and cities in western Mass.

We did the math and found several western Mass towns in the top towns in total Class A licenses.

Our research also shows many large communities saw big gains in the number of Class A licenses from last October to this year.

Springfield was up 388, Agawam 189, Chicopee 201, and Ludlow 141.

So we went to the Chicopee Police Department to find out just what the process is for getting a class license.

To start, you'll need to make an appointment, bring a driver's license, and money for the fee.

You'll take a safety course and need two references.

Chicopee is one of several police departments that also requires an applicant to fire a gun with an instructor.

Officer Wilk said he is not surprised by this increase.

“In our city, it has been great. I haven't heard concerns about people owning firearms, it's your constitutional right and as long as you abide by the rules, it's a good thing.

We then asked on our Western Mass News Facebook page for you to sound off on this increase.

David wrote:

“Good guys generally go through the proper channels to get their firearms, so yes, an increase in Class A gun licenses make me feel safe.”

While Crystal said:

“Owning a gun in this country should be harder not easier. It needs to be more like owning and operating a car, with regular licensing checks and mental stability tests. With all the shootings going on, more guns only make things more unsafe.”

