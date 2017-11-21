Rain for big travel Wednesday

Fair skies will gradually turn cloudy overnight, with most of our cloud cover arriving after midnight. Our low temps will likely occur just after midnight, then temperatures will slowly warm through the morning.

Rain is on the way for Wednesday morning across New England as well as the Mid-Atlantic.

A cold front will move in from the west and low pressure develops offshore. These two features will bring a swath of rain Wednesday morning into the early afternoon for much of eastern New England and will be heaviest right along the coast. Here in western Mass, the Berkshires might only see a few hundredths to a tenth of an inch, but east of I91 in the valley may pick up half an inch of rain by the early afternoon.

Dry air will come in quickly behind the front, ending rain and clearing skies before sunset. Temperatures top off in the middle to upper 40s with a west-northwest breeze that may gust to 25mph at times. Wednesday night will be breezy with falling temperatures, then as winds lighten by dawn, many will dip into the teens.

High pressure will give us a dry, quiet weather day for Thanksgiving, but we will be chilly with highs in the low 40s for the valley and upper 30s in the hills. Another frigid, but calm start Friday morning with quite a bit of frost likely, then we will see another sunny day.

Our next cold front will approach late Saturday. Ahead of it, we will see increasing clouds Saturday with cool temps, then showers are possible Saturday night. Low pressure developing offshore will rapidly strengthen and winds on the backside may get gusty for western Mass. Either way, Sunday is looking blustery and cold with highs around 40 and occasional flurries. The core of cold air moves overhead Monday, then temperatures warm up Tuesday and Wednesday.