Chicopee Police seek to identify parties involved in disturbance at Wendy's

Chicopee Police responded to the Wendy's on Memorial Drive on November 15 around 6:45p for a large disturbance reported in the parking lot.

A witness claimed to see a large group of people fighting, and said a handgun was possibly involved.

The scene was cleared of the individuals when police arrived.

The photos attached are believed to be the parties involved.

Police are looking to identify the suspects involved so that they may speak with them.

Anyone with any information on the following parties are asked to contact Chicopee detectives at (413)594-1740, message here, or, use Text a Tip, SOLVE CHICOPEE to CRIMES(274637.)

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.