Customers file complaints after Allen Lawnmower closes

A predominantly senior living facility in Springfield said that it's out two snowblowers after a local business abruptly shut its doors.

We found complaints are being lodged and police reports filed against Allen Lawnmower in Agawam.

In business since 1947, it appears they shut down without warning, holding customers snowblowers and lawnmowers hostage inside.

"We have two large snowblowers that we sent, industrial sized. We sent them back in September to Allen Lawnmower," said Janet Rodriguez, manager of Independence and Costello House.

Independence and Costello House is a 216 unit residence for seniors, most with disabilities.

"When we tried to reach out about a week ago, we got the phone was disconnected," Rodriguez added.

Western Mass News went to Allen Lawnmower on Main Street in Agawam and found that it is indeed shut down.

Their neighbors told Western Mass News that the business closed at least two weeks ago.

About a dozen snowblowers and a couple of lawnmowers sit in an otherwise empty building.

"Our maintenance gentleman did go out there and he obtained photos where you can see our actual tractors are in there," Rodriguez explained.

Western Mass News contacted the Agawam city clerk, who said that similar complaints have been filed with the town from residents who said that their snowblowers are locked inside as well.

Agawam Police told us they have several reports filed from people with the same story.

We then contacted the Better Business Bureau in Worcester that covers central and western Massachusetts.

They told us that Allen Lawnmower has been on their radar for at least 10 years, has an 'F' rating because of a "pattern of complaints concerning delivery and repair issues..." and that the owners are listed as John and Susan Alves of Agawam.

Western Mass News tried calling the phone number listed with the BBB. We left several messages, but have not received a response.

"They could at least have done a courtesy, if they were in deep water, just let us know and we would have made every arrangement to get those tractors," Rodriguez noted.

With winter coming, Rodriguez said that getting those snowblowers back is critical.

"We have the PVTA that comes in, the short van that comes in for our special services for our residents and God forbid, if we need an ambulance, we get the firefighters and the police, so it has to be cleared at all times," Rodriguez said.

Agawam Police suggest anyone who has property inside of Allen Lawnmower to file a report. The department said that charges against Allen are not being ruled out.

In the meantime, the Better Business Bureau said to always check the rating of any business.

