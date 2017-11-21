Survey reveals some Black Friday secrets - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Survey reveals some Black Friday secrets

Posted: Updated:
By Mary Cate Mannion
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

For the Black Friday faithful, this is the biggest shopping week of the year.  

However, how do you know if you're getting the best deal? 

Many people at the Holyoke Mall Tuesday have already started their holiday shopping, but are they getting the best bang for their buck? 

We have inside info on what you should leave on the shelf this Black Friday and the answers might shock you.

Some have started, while others are waiting. 

However, it will pay to be picky on the biggest shopping holiday. 

A survey by WalletHub said that Kohl's, JCPenney, and Belk will give the best deals. 
 
As for items, they might surprise you.  Books, movies, and music will offer the most value. 

Meantime, stay away from jewelry, apparel, and accessories. 

If you hate hitting the stores, WalletHub said that there's a benefit to checking online.  Their research shows over eight percent of items are expected to be more expensive on Black Friday than they currently are on Amazon. 

You should also check your wallet for store credit cards.  WalletHub said that many offer extra incentives like price drop protection and extended warranties.

>> CLICK HERE to learn more about some of the best discounts for Black Friday shoppers.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

